India condemns violence at Hindu temple in Canada, demands prosecution of perpetrators

NEW DELHI: India strongly condemned the violent disruption at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, where an Indian consular camp was attacked on Sunday.

In response to media queries regarding violence in Brampton, Canada, the Official Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, “We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday.”

“We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada,” the statement added.

According to MEA, “The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence.”

The incident sparked widespread criticism in and outside Canada. Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha temple, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya also condemned the attack on the temple and said that a “red line has been crossed” by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists.

Emphasising the importance of religious freedom, Trudeau asserted that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

Sharing a post on X, Trudeau wrote, “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident.”

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance. (ANI)