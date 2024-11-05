India makes formal bid to host Olympics 2036: MYAS Source

NEW DELHI: India officially made the bid to host the 2036 edition of the Olympics and Paralympics Games in the nation.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on October 1 formally sent a ‘Letter of Intent’ to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Future Host Commission expressing India’s interest in hosting the Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2036, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

India ended its campaign at the recently concluded Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

Earlier in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is putting in all possible efforts to host the 2036 edition of the Olympic Games.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, PM Modi said that people will witness the Summer Olympics taking place in India as well.

“…Only a few days ago, the Paris Olympics concluded. Very soon, you will witness the Olympics in India too. We are putting in all possible efforts to host the 2036 Olympics,” PM Modi said in New York.

Last year, PM Modi said that India will make efforts to host these big sporting events. Speaking to the para-athlete’s contingent in Delhi following a successful Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, PM Modi said the approach of the government is “athlete-centric”. He said India is growing in terms of its sporting culture and also as a “sporting society”.

India is slowly taking giant steps in multi-sporting events over the years.

Last year in the Asian Games and Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, India crossed the 100-medal mark for the first time ever, ending with 107 and 111 medals respectively. India also captured 61 medals in the Commonwealth Games back in 2022 in Birmingham, though their best medal count was 101 at home in 2010.

India finished in the 71st place on the Paris Olympics medals tally, while, the United States of America ended in top place with a total of 126 medals. (ANI)

