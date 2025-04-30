India to send sacred Buddha relics to Vietnam for UN Vesak Day events across four cities in May

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi on Wednesday, will for the first time hold an exposition of the sacred Buddha relic of Sarnath in Vietnam during the United Nations (UN) Day of Vesak 2025, as per a press statement.

The relics will be in Vietnam from May 2 to May 21 and will travel through four cities, including Ho Chi Minh City, where the UNDV event will be held.

Speaking to ANI, Banthe Sevalee Thero, General Secretary and Chief Monk of the Mahabodhi Society of India, said, “This is the first time we are taking the sacred relics to Vietnam. These relics, discovered by the British between 1927 and 1931, were entrusted to the Mahabodhi Society of India, as there were hardly any Buddhist temples in India at the time. Since then, they have been enshrined at a temple built by Annagarika Dharmapala and managed by our society.”

He added that daily rituals and offerings are made to the relics at the Society’s premises. “This is a significant moment. We believe this is how India, the land of the Buddha, is spreading the message of peace and harmony across the world,” he said.

The relics will remain in Delhi for one night before being flown to Vietnam, where they will be received with a series of ceremonial events. The Ministry of Culture, the International Buddhist Confederation, and the Vietnamese government jointly organise the programme.

Abhijit Halder, Director General of IBC, said, “Vietnam is a country with a majority Buddhist population, and for them, the relics are not just symbols but the Buddha himself. The timing is also significant–it coincides with Vietnam’s National Day and the Wesak Day celebrations.”

He added, “Very few people realise that Buddhist artefacts from India, dating back to the 2nd and 3rd century AD, have counterparts in Vietnam. We are also organising a comparative exhibition to showcase these shared histories.”

According to Halder, over three million devotees are expected to pay homage to the relics during the 20-day exhibition in Vietnam. The relics will first be displayed in Ho Chi Minh City from May 2 to 8 and then travel to three other locations until May 21. “This sends a powerful message of peace and compassion to the world. As the Prime Minister often says, Buddha Dhamma brings peace, not just to the mind, but to politics and society at large,” he said.

Ashish Goyal, Director General of the National Museum, said, “We’re honoured to be entrusted once again with the responsibility of escorting these sacred relics. Last year, we took them to Thailand and witnessed an overwhelming public response and blessings. We’re confident that this year’s journey to Vietnam will have a similarly profound impact.”

Goyal said the occasion represents “love, friendship and peace,” and that taking this message to Vietnam is significant. “Especially in these times, this message is more important than ever,” he told ANI.

The relics will leave Delhi in the early hours of May 2 and will be welcomed with a ceremonial reception at the airport in Ho Chi Minh City. From there, they will be taken to the central location for public viewing and subsequently to other cities until the exhibition concludes on May 21.

The Indian delegation will be led by Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs.

A display of the digital restoration of the Ajanta Cave murals will also be part of the event. The International Buddhist Confederation, in collaboration with the Prasad Pawar Foundation of Nasik, will unveil eight panels and exhibit the digital restoration process of the Bodhisattva Padmapani mural, dating back to the late 5th century, located in Cave 1 of the Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra, on separate TV screens.

The exhibition will invite visitors to view depictions of Bodhisattvas and celestial beings, presented through ancient narratives. (ANI)

