India will watch developments, work with new government in Dhaka: Former Indian envoy to Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty has said that India will be watching the developments in the neighbouring country, which has seen the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following anti-government protests, and noted that New Delhi will look forward to working with the new government in Bangladesh.

He said the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, following protests that saw violence, is a major development and there could be a period of uncertainty in Bangladesh which will not be good for the region.

“Political leaders change but the countries have long-term interests which will not go away. Bangladesh is a neighbour with which we have had good relations. If you look at the history of India’s relations with Bangladesh we have dealt with every government including military dictators. We will be dealing with Bangladesh as it is an important country for us. India will look forward to working whichever new government comes in Bangladesh,” Chakravarty told ANI.

Responding to reports of Sheikh Hasina leaving official residence in Dhaka, Chakravarty said the government was under pressure.

“”This pressure and the demonstrations were mounting. Clearly, the government there was under pressure. The Army which is a powerful institution in that country must have stepped in some way, if it is true that she has resigned, and told her that things are bad…It is a major event in Bangladesh, and we will see a new kind of government there. It is also not good for the region. India will be watching what is going to happen,” he said.

He said Bangladesh is an important country for India and “we have a lot to do” with the neighbouring country.

He said there are various possibilities for government formation in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman said earlier on Monday that Sheikh Hasina had resigned from the post of Prime Minister and an interim government will be formed.

He said that ‘all murders will be judged’. The Army Chief, in a televised address, called on people to trust in the army and shun violence.

“Maintain peace and order in the country. You trust me, let’s work together. Please help, we won’t get anything by fighting. Avoid conflict. We have built a beautiful country together,” the Army chief said. (ANI)

