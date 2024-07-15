Indian Coast Guard rescues entangled Olive Ridley turtles

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Kamla Devi successfully rescued two Olive Ridley Turtles entangled in ghost nets approximately 35 nautical miles southeast off the coast of West Bengal on July 13.

While on routine patrol in the Bay of Bengal, the crew of ICGS Kamla Devi promptly responded and executed a rescue operation, ensuring the safe release of a mother-child turtle duo that was badly entangled in discarded fishing nets.

This operation underscores the Indian Coast Guard’s unwavering commitment to marine protection adhering to their motto “Vayam Rakshamah”: “We Protect”.

The Olive Ridley Turtles are classified as an endangered species and are protected under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Over the years, the ICG has saved numerous endangered species and demonstrated its unwavering commitment to marine protection.

During the nesting period from November 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024, under “Operation Olivia” the ICG rescued 22 Ridley turtles, further showcasing their dedication.

These species play a vital role in maintaining the health of marine ecosystems, making their preservation crucial.

By safeguarding these vulnerable marine creatures, the ICG continues to demonstrate its dedication to preserving marine biodiversity and ensuring the health of our oceans.

This successful rescue highlights the ongoing efforts of the ICG to protect marine life and combat threats to the marine environment.

The ICG remains vigilant and ready to respond to incidents that endanger marine species and ecosystems. Their continued efforts play a pivotal role in maintaining the delicate balance of our marine environment. (ANI)

