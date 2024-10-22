Indian students in Kazan delighted as PM Modi arrives for BRICS Summit

KAZAN: Indian students in Kazan, Russia, are happy and excited about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival at Hotel Korston, as he attends the 16th BRICS Summit.

Notably, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday touched down in Kazan city of Russia to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit and received a warm welcome. He is here to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, being held under the Chairmanship of Russia.

To welcome PM Modi, students from India studying in Russia also sang a welcome song as they awaited PM Modi’s arrival at Hotel Korston.

An Indian student from Pune, Saniya said that the students are quite excited to greet PM Modi. “Maybe we will get the opportunity (to meet PM Modi) as many students are here (at Hotel Korston)… We are very excited. We are lucky to have this opportunity and we are happy to see him,” she told ANI.

An Indian student from Bihar, Shaurya Pratap said, “We are very happy to welcome PM Modi and we have prepared a song for him and we hope he likes it.”

Surbhi from Delhi said, “I have been here in Kazan since 2019 and today, we are going to sing a song for PM Modi and we are very excited about that.”

Parul, a final-year medical student, who has been in Kazan for the last five years told ANI, “We are really grateful that we got this opportunity to welcome our dear Prime Minister.”

Arti Pawar from Maharashtra said, “I have been living here for the past three years. I am very happy that PM Modi is coming here.”

Mrunmayi from Nagpur, Maharashtra said, “All the students here are quite enthusiastic as PM is going to come soon. We are too much delighted to welcome him.”

Meanwhile, ISKCON volunteers – from the Russian and Indian communities were seen chanting ‘Hare Krishna, Hare Ram’ ahead of PM Modi’s arrival.

While speaking with ANI, Sergoy, an ISKCON volunteer, said, “‘Hare Krishna is a Mahamantra. This visit of PM Modi to Kazan, Russia is an important one for us. We are happy.”

Another ISKCON volunteer said, “We want to welcome PM Modi here in Kazan. It’s a great honour for us to welcome him here We are very excited to see him.”

A Russian citizen, Alexander said that the people there will welcome PM Modi by singing a song and that he is happy with PM Modi’s visit to Kazan. He said, “We have made a banner and we will also sing a song to welcome PM Modi… I returned from India just two days back and directly came from Delhi to Kazan to see PM Modi. I am very happy that he is coming to Russia.”

Notably, ahead of his departure to Russia, PM Modi shared a post on X and wrote, “Leaving for Kazan, Russia, to take part in the BRICS Summit. India attaches immense importance to BRICS, and I look forward to extensive discussions on a wide range of subjects. I also look forward to meeting various leaders there.”

The Prime Minister’s office in a statement quoted PM Modi as saying, “I am departing today on a two-day visit to Kazan at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to attend the 16th BRICS Summit.”

“India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others,” PM Modi said.

The statement further said that the expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good.

“Building upon the Annual Summit held in July 2024 in Moscow, my visit to Kazan will further reinforce the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. I look forward to meeting other leaders from BRICS as well,” the PMO statement said.

The 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan is being held under the chairmanship of Russia from October 22-24.

During his visit, PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders in Kazan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “The Summit, themed ‘Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,’ will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues.”

It further said, “The Summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration.”

This visit marks, PM Modi’s second visit to Russia this year. He travelled to Moscow in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit where he held a bilateral meeting with President Putin. He was also conferred with Russia’s highest civilian award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle at the Kremlin in Moscow.

BRIC, as a formal grouping, started after the meeting of the Leaders of Russia, India and China in St Petersburg on the margins of G8 Outreach Summit in 2006.

The grouping was formalized during the first meeting of BRIC Foreign Ministers on the margins of UNGA in New York in 2006. The first BRIC Summit was held in Russia’s Yekaterinburg in 2009.

It was agreed to expand BRIC into BRICS with the inclusion of South Africa at the BRIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New York in 2010. South Africa attended the 3rd BRICS Summit in Sanya in 2011.

A further expansion of BRICS took place in 2024 with five new members – Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)

