Kareena Kapoor Khan: Would love to explore Korean drama

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed her desire to explore Korean dramas and said that they are hugely popular.

Kareena was speaking at the NDTV World Summit, where she was asked about going global.

The world is coming closer. Everyone’s coming together. So much connectivity through events, films, OTT platforms… I mean definitely an international collaboration with an Indian or an American actor, who knows a Korean film. Language is not a barrier… I am a huge fan of Meryl Streep. I would love to stand in a frame with her”

She then went on to express her desire to work in K-dramas.

“I would love to explore Korean dramas because the world is watching their series and films. So hugely popular,” she said.

Asked to pick between international collaborations or crossovers as a favourite, Kareena said: “ Well, ‘Buckingham Murders ’ was a little more like a cross over in the sense we shot it in London. So, we wanted to keep it Hindi and English. It is such a special film… I somehow feel like being a first time producer. I feel it was the best performance of my career.”

About collaborations, she went on to heap praise on Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh and confessed she is a big fan of him.

“I think the best collaboration has to be because I am such a big fan of Diljit Dosanjh… The song ‘Naina’ in ‘Crew’… He has taken it and Punjabi music to a completely different level and put us on the global billboards. Whether it is his collaboration on ‘Naina’ with Ed Sheeran or whatever… I think he has just been so true to his roots and his culture.”

Talking about the food, Kareena said she is “very unapologetic about it”.

“Gobsmacking food in Delhi and the whole world knows that I am crazy about food and I am very unapologetic about it. I love chole bhature, aloo paranthas… biryani of course, I am a Kapoor.”

