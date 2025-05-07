IndiGo cancels flights to eleven cities due to airport closures following Op Sindoor

NEW DELHI: The budget airline carrier IndiGo on Wednesday cancelled its flight operations in 11 cities across north, northwestern and central India till May 10, following aviation authorities directives regarding airport closures in wake of the Indian Armed Forces’ ‘Operation Sindoor’ in retaliation of the Pahalgam attack.

IndiGo in its travel advisory stated that Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot are the affected cities where flight operations have been cancelled till 5:29 am IST on May 10.

“Following aviation directives, flights to/from these cities remain cancelled until 10 May, 0529 hrs,” the budget carrier stated on X.

“In line with directives from aviation authorities regarding airport closures, we’re in the process of cancelling all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot until 0529 hrs on 10th May. We are closely monitoring the situation, and further schedule adjustments across other sectors may follow,” the advisory read.

“Rest assured, we’ll keep you informed of any developments. Customers are sincerely advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. We understand these are sensitive times, and as always, we are here to support you. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation,” it added.

Meanwhile, in a heartwarming display of hospitality, the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHGHA) announced that it would provide complimentary stays to tourists stranded in Ladakh due to widespread flight cancellations following Operation Sindoor.

The ALHGHA, in a press note issued by its president, stated, “In response to the ongoing disruption of flights from Ladakh, the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association has taken a unified step to support tourists currently stranded in the region. Guests whose outbound flights have been cancelled due to the current situation will be provided complimentary stays at the same hotels where they have been staying in Ladakh.”

The decision was made after the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

BJP leader Jamyang Tsering Namgya praised the move on X, stating, “Amid ongoing flight disruptions, the All Ladakh Hotel & Guesthouses Association, Leh, has decided to offer complimentary stays to stranded tourists at their current hotels – a true reflection of Ladakh’s spirit of hospitality and patriotism. Atithi Devo Bhava! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!”

Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror camps, with the Indian Armed Forces ensuring no civilian casualties or military installations were hit.

Earlier, Air India announced the cancellation of flights to and from several airports in the country, following a notification from aviation authorities regarding the closure of these airports. The affected stations include Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot, with cancellations valid until 5:29 am IST on May 10.

Passengers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver for rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.

Spicejet airlines has also issued a flight advisory for the airports in the northern parts of the country. (ANI)

