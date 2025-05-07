BALOCHISTAN: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for two separate attacks that resulted in the deaths of 14 Pakistani Army personnel in Bolan and Kech.

In an incident, BLA’s Special Tactical Operations Squad (STOS) carried out a remote-controlled IED attack on a military convoy vehicle in the Shorkand area of Mach, Bolan. The blast reportedly killed all 12 soldiers on board, including Special Operations Commander Tariq Imran and Subedar Umar Farooq. The vehicle was destroyed in the explosion.

In another operation, BLA fighters targeted a Bomb Disposal Squad of the Pakistani Army in the Kulag Tigran area of Kech. The remote-controlled IED detonated around 2:40 PM yesterday while the unit was conducting a clearance mission. Two personnel were killed in the attack.

According to Jeeyand Baloch, spokesperson for the Baloch Liberation Army, the hired killers who call the Baloch Liberation Army a foreign proxy should know that the Pakistani army itself is a mercenary armed gang that thrives on Chinese capital and Papa Jones. The meaning of the army’s uniform shifts–sometimes guarding ports, guarding corridors, serving the satisfaction of lenders. An army that determines its direction according to the will of changing masters in every era is not a national army, but a commercial one. The attacks on this mercenary occupying army by the freedom fighters of Baloch land will continue with greater intensity.

The recent attacks highlight the enduring unrest and conflict in Balochistan. In this region, separatist groups have long demanded independence, citing political marginalisation, human rights abuses, and exploitation of natural resources by the Pakistani state. These groups argue that the region’s vast mineral wealth benefits the central government and foreign investors, while local communities remain impoverished and underdeveloped. The Pakistani military’s presence and operations in the region are viewed by many as acts of occupation rather than national defence. As a result, resentment continues to grow, fueling further resistance and deepening the divide between Baloch nationalists and the federal authorities. (ANI)

