“The fighter’s fight begins…”: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, other celebs praise Indian armed forces for ‘Operation Sindoor’

NEW DELHI: In the wake of India’s successful ‘Operation Sindoor’, which targeted terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), several celebrities from the film fraternity have come forward to praise the Indian Armed Forces for their swift retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack.

This operation, launched by the Indian Army in the early hours of Wednesday, was in response to the brutal attack on April 22, in which terrorists killed 26 people.

The nation united in its support for the military operation, with both civilians and celebrities expressing pride in the actions taken by the Indian Army.

Indian superstar Rajinikanth took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his backing for the Armed Forces. “The fighter’s fight begins… No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #OperationSindoor JAI HIND,” he wrote.

Actor Akshay Kumar also paid tribute to the operation on social media. Sharing a post about Operation Sindoor, he wrote, “Jai Hind, Jai Mahakal.”

Kangana Ranaut joined in, highlighting the success of the mission in her post on X, “OPERATION SINDOOR: ZERO TOLERANCE TO TERROR. The Indian Armed Forces launched a precision mission, Operation Sindoor; 9 terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir neutralized. #OperationSindoor #NewIndia.”

Director Madhur Bhandarkar also shared his thoughts on Instagram stories, offering his prayers for the safety and success of India’s armed forces. “Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram,” he wrote, showing solidarity with the soldiers on the front lines.

Actor Suniel Shetty wrote on Instagram, “Terror has no place. Zero Tolerance. Total Justice. #OperationSindoor.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on X, “Jai Hind ki Sena… Bharat Mata ki Jai,” praising the Indian Army’s efforts.

Actor Vikrant Massey also expressed his admiration for the Indian Armed Forces, posting “Jai Hind” on his Instagram stories.

In an official statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Indian Army’s operation. “Proud of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam,” Shah wrote on X.

He further emphasised that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating terrorism. “Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots,” he added, reiterating the government’s stance on fighting terror.

In response to the devastating attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Army early on Wednesday.

Sources reported that nine terror camps across Pakistan and PoJK were successfully neutralised.

The targets included key figures from terror organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who were involved in orchestrating attacks against India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitored the operation throughout the night, ensuring that all targets were successfully hit.

The Ministry of Defence also issued an official statement confirming that the operation targeted the terror infrastructure responsible for planning and executing attacks on Indian soil.

The statement noted, “In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.” (ANI)

Also Read: ‘Operation Sindoor named to respect women like my mother’: Son of Pune victim Kaustabh Ganbote