Israel expanding 5G to increase use of advanced cellular networks

TEL AVIV: For the purpose of increasing the use of the advanced cellular networks in Israel, the Ministry of Communications intends to allocate 5G frequencies on a large scale to new players that will enable new business models, innovative technological applications and services.

The ministry said the move will allow the promotion of competition in the operation of private networks by the entry of new players in areas such as autonomous agriculture, autonomous vehicles, stadiums, hospitals, industrial plants, and universities and will jumpstart technological innovation in Israel, improve the quality of cellular networks, develop the field of private networks and contribute to the productivity of the economy.

Minister of Communications, Dr Shlomo Karhi: “We are opening up the communications market to competition in the provision of advanced infrastructures as well. The time has come for more companies to enter the world of fifth-generation infrastructure, which is much faster, more stable and more.” accurate. Israel is connecting to the fifth generation everywhere in the country, in the centre and the periphery, in Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria.” (ANI/TPS)

Also Read: High-speed Airtel 5G services now available in 13 J-K towns