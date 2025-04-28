“It was a top win, especially looking at the surface”: Virat Kohli reflects on RCB’s victory over DC

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli highlighted the importance of the win against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, considering the ‘challenging wicket.’

RCB continued their impressive run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, securing their seventh win with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC). The win propelled RCB to the top of the points table.

A crucial 119-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya steadied the innings. Kohli played a composed knock of 51 off 47 balls, hitting four boundaries, while Pandya was the star of the night, remaining unbeaten on 73 from 47 deliveries, with five fours and four sixes.

Kohli said he focused on maximising scoring opportunities by running hard and hitting boundaries strategically. He also praised Krunal Pandya’s performance and anticipated his impact throughout the tournament.

“It was a top win, especially looking at the surface. This wicket played very differently to the other games. Whenever there is a chase on, I keep checking with the dugout if we are on course, what is my role, etc. Krunal.. today was his day. We were waiting for him to come into the tournament with the bat. Who are the bowlers to target. I try and ensure I don’t stop my singles and doubles and combine with the occasional boundary,” Virat Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Kohli emphasised the importance of adaptability. He also highlighted the team’s strong communication and performance, which resulted in seven wins out of ten matches.

He acknowledged the strength of their batting lineup, particularly the firepower provided by Romario Shepherd and Tim David. He praised the world-class bowling of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and recognised Krunal’s good performance in bowling as well. He also mentioned Suyash as a potential dark horse, despite his lack of wickets.

“This year, you can’t just come out and hit; you have to assess, understand the conditions and then plan accordingly. We have communicated beautifully as a team in the batting, and that’s the reason we have 7 wins out of 10. It’s looking good for us. We have Romario (Shepherd) after Tim (David) as well for extra added power. That firepower at the back end definitely helps. Hazlewood and Bhuvi are world-class bowlers. There’s a reason why he has the Purple Cap on his head. Krunal bowled well too. Don’t forget that Suyash can be the dark horse as well. He may not have got the wickets, but he has been good,” he added. (ANI)

