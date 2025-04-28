US conducted over 800 strikes against Houthis since March 15, claims 69% drop in missile launches

WASHINGTON: The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has launched over 800 targeted strikes against the Houthi terrorist group in Yemen since March 15, aiming to restore “freedom of navigation and reinforce American deterrence.”

In a statement released on Sunday, CENTCOM, responsible for military operations in the Middle East, said that the campaign has significantly reduced Houthi attacks on international shipping, with ballistic missile launches dropping by 69 per cent and drone strikes decreasing by 55 per cent.

“Since March 15, US Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces have conducted an intense and sustained campaign targeting the Houthi terrorist organisation in Yemen to restore freedom of navigation and American deterrence,” CENTCOM said.

The statement added, “We will continue to increase the pressure and further disintegrate Houthi capabilities as long as they continue to impede freedom of navigation. Since the start of Operation Rough Rider, USCENTCOM has struck over 800 targets. These strikes have killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous Houthi leaders, including senior Houthi missile and UAV officials.”

CENTCOM further stated that the strikes have destroyed multiple command-and-control facilities, air defence systems, advanced weapons manufacturing facilities, and advanced weapons storage locations. “These storage facilities housed advanced conventional weapons, including anti-ship ballistic and cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems, and uncrewed surface vessels, which were employed in Houthi terrorist attacks on international shipping lanes,” the statement said.

It added, “While the Houthis have continued to attack our vessels, our operations have degraded the pace and effectiveness of their attacks. Ballistic missile launches have dropped by 69 per cent. Additionally, attacks from one-way attack drones have decreased by 55 per cent.”

CENTCOM also added that the US strikes destroyed the ability of Ras Isa Port to accept fuel, which will begin to impact the Houthi ability to not only conduct operations, but also to generate millions of dollars in revenue for their terror activities.

“The operation has been conducted by a robust assembly of forces to include two Carrier Strike Groups, the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group. We are extremely proud of our well-trained and professional forces as they have effectively delivered precise and lethal strikes against Houthi military capabilities,” CENTCOM stated.

Criticising Iran, CENTCOM further said, “Iran undoubtedly continues to provide support to the Houthis. The Houthis can only continue to attack our forces with the backing of the Iranian regime. We will continue to ratchet up the pressure until the objective is met, which remains the restoration of freedom of navigation and American deterrence in the region.”

Houthi attacks on ships escalated after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Gaza, despite then-President Joe Biden’s warning to Iran and its allies to avoid involvement in the conflict.

The Houthis, who took control of Yemen’s capital in 2014, initially claimed they would target only ships connected to Israel. However, they have since attacked vessels associated with numerous other nations. (ANI)

Also Read: Quad foreign ministers condemn ongoing attacks perpetrated by Houthis in Red Sea