J-K: Gulmarg continues to draw tourists for New Year celebrations

SRINAGAR: The resort town of Gulmarg, located in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, continues to attract large numbers of tourists for the New Year season.

Known for its snow-capped peaks and scenic landscapes, Gulmarg remains a popular destination for winter activities such as skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing.

While the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department has decided not to organise any official events to mark the New Year due to the seven-day national mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the resort still sees many visitors enjoying the natural beauty and outdoor activities.

One of the tourists, Kamani Singla, who came to Gulmarg from Punjab for the first time, said that she saw snow for the first time in her life and that the region feels like a paradise.

“It is a paradise. We have come for the first time, and our experience is very good. Best experience. We had seen snow for the first time and also saw this heavy snowfall for the first time here,” she said.

Another tourist, Sonu said that Kashmir is really a paradise, and it was a lot of fun visiting Gulmarg and enjoying the new year.

“Kashmir is really a paradise. Coming to Gulmarg and enjoying the new year is a lot of fun,” he said.

The place also has the Gulmarg Gondola, one of the highest cable cars in the world, which provides views of the surrounding mountains, adding to the appeal of the destination.

Bilal Ahmed, who operates slides and sledges in the region, said, “Many tourists came on the occasion of New Year and on the occasion of Christmas, and we are very happy with that because the public’s employment here is going well. We are also very happy that local tourism will get a lot of benefits here.”

The local accommodations, including hotels, resorts, and guesthouses, are now getting filled with visitors. The region’s local cuisine and hospitality further contribute to the experience. (ANI)

