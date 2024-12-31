BJP slams Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana; calls Kejriwal, “Anti-Hindu”

NEW DELHI: Launching a blistering attack against former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia called Kejriwal “anti-Hindu” and “anti-development.”.

“Anti-Hindu Kejriwal is now making new promises ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Why is it happening? It is because Kejriwal knows that the false promises he has made have not been fulfilled and his career is going to get over that he is coming up with more fake promises. Today, when he promises to give Rs 18000 to Pujaris and Granthis, a question arises in my mind that it has not been long since AAP was in love with liquor mafias and was giving them contracts to open shops outside temples and gurudwaras. Kejriwal made liquor shops outside all the places that we consider auspicious,” said Bhatia.

“Kejriwal is anti-development. He must learn from the BJP. We give our report card to people in the state that is to hold assembly elections. He cannot even answer journalists,” the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal responded to the BJP’s criticism over the announcement of the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, and wrote on X, “BJP people have been abusing me since yesterday, ever since the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana was announced. My question to them is, will the country benefit from abusing me? You have governments in 20 states. You have been in power in Gujarat for 30 years. Why haven’t you respected the priests and granthis there till now? Come on, do it now. I have shown the way to everyone. Instead of abusing me, why don’t you implement it in your 20 states? Then everyone will benefit. Why do you abuse me?”

Notably, on Monday, Kejriwal announced the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, which would be implemented once the AAP forms the government by winning in the upcoming polls in the national capital. (ANI)

