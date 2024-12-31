Recap 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth to Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya, top celebrity weddings of the year

NEW DELHI: This year we saw many Indian stars embarking on a new chapter of their life as Mr and Mrs from Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s regal yet traditional ceremonies to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s understated modern vibes, each celebrity wedding of 2024 showcased a unique blend of cultures and aesthetics.

As 2025 is approaching, let us look at B-towners who exchanged vows and solemnized their relationship as per different traditions in 2024.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan married her long-time boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, in an intimate wedding on January 3, 2024. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai graced by Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Madhuri Dixit.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

On February 21, 2024, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony with a glamorous beachside celebration in Goa. The multi-day festivities included a Sangeet, Haldi, and a beautiful wedding ceremony followed by a reception, attended by top Bollywood celebrities.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

Actress Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with her long-time partner, badminton player Mathias Boe, on March 23, 2024, in Udaipur. The couple opted for an intimate ceremony which was a blend of Sikh and Christian rituals, reflecting the couple’s diverse backgrounds.

Among the attendees were Taapsee’s and ‘Thappad’ co-star Pavail Gulati, writer Kanika Dhillon and close friend-director Anurag Kashyap.

Leaked footage from her wedding showed Taapse in a red bridal suit, walking down the aisle alongside her sister and friends and dancing to “Kothe Te Aa Mahiya.”

Taapsee and Mathias have not shared pictures from their wedding festivities on social media.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha married her ‘Double XL’ co-star and long-term boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, at her residence in Mumbai. The couple hosted a private wedding, followed by a grand reception at a renowned Mumbai restaurant for their industry friends.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth had a private wedding on September 16, 2024, at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana. Aditi wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga, while Siddharth donned a white sherwani. The intimate ceremony was followed by a royal celebration at Alila Fort Bishangarh in Jaipur.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya were married on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu Brahmin ceremony at Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios. The event incorporated customs like ‘Pelli Raata’ and was marked by a midnight ‘muhuratam,’ showcasing family-centric celebrations.

The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment. Apart from family and close friends, the event also saw the presence of many celebrities.

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chay also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap married her long-term boyfriend Shane Gregoire in Mumbai on December 11, 2024. The couple had a traditional wedding, followed by a reception attended by Aaliyah’s friends, Anurag’s industry peers, and family members.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

Actress Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with Antony Thattil in an intimate ceremony at Goa on December 12. The couple shared heartwarming photos from their wedding, showcasing traditional attire and rituals, including moments with Keerthy’s dog, Nyke, highlighting their close bond.

While bidding adieu to 2024, we wish all the newlyweds out there a very happy married life and of course a “Happy New Year”. (ANI)

