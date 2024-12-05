JEE Mains Syllabus for 2025

NEW DELHI: JEE Mains is one of the most competitive exams for aspirants in India for engineering. For cracking this exam, deep knowledge of the syllabus is necessary. Let’s break down the JEE Mains 2025 syllabus under Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The JEE Mains syllabus is based on the NCERT syllabus for classes 11 and 12. However, the concepts need to be grasped deeper, and a wide variety of problems must be practised in order to score well in the examination.

JEE Mains 2025 Syllabus – Subjectwise Breakups

JEE Main Physics Syllabus 2025

Physics is conceptually driven and requires both theoretical and numerical solution approaches.

Here’s a topic-wise break-up:

Physical World and Measurement: Units, dimensions, error analysis

Kinematics: Motion in a straight line and plane

Laws of Motion: Newton’s laws, friction

Work, Energy, and Power: Conservation laws

Gravitation: Kepler’s laws, gravitational potential energy

Thermodynamics: First and second laws, thermal expansion

Properties of Bulk Matter: Elasticity and Fluid Mechanics

Kinetic Theory of Gases: Oscillations and Waves

Electrostatics: Charges, electric field, potential

Current Electricity: Ohm’s law, resistance, circuits

Magnetic Effects of Current: Biot-Savart law, Ampere’s law, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Optics: Reflection, refraction, wave optics

Modern Physics: Atomic structure, photoelectric effect

JEE Main Chemistry Syllabus 2025

Chemistry is divided into three categories: Physical, Organic, and Inorganic. Not one but two of the three actually necessitate a balance of theory and memorisation.

Students can find the JEE Main Chemistry Syllabus for the upcoming JEE Mains exam.

Physical Chemistry

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

Structure of Atom

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

Thermodynamics

Equilibrium

Redox Reactions

Electrochemistry

Chemical Kinetics

Surface Chemistry

Solutions

Inorganic Chemistry

s-Block Elements

p-Block Elements

d- and f-Block Elements

Coordination Compounds

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Alcohols, Phenols, and Ethers

Aldehydes, Ketones, and Carboxylic Acids

Amines

Biomolecules

Polymers

Chemistry in Everyday Life

Organic Chemistry

Hydrocarbons

Environmental Chemistry

Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds

Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry

Organic Compounds Containing Halogens

Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen

Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

Biomolecules

JEE Main Mathematics Syllabus 2025

Mathematics is measurable when the hidden rules are learned and followed well. Here’s a topic-wise break-up for

JEE Main Maths Syllabus:

Sets, Relations, and Functions

Sets and their representation

Relations, types of relations, equivalence relations

Functions, one-one, onto functions

Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

Complex numbers in Cartesian form

Quadratic equations and their roots

Matrices and Determinants

Types of matrices, operations

Determinants and their properties

Calculus

Limits, continuity, and differentiability

Applications of derivatives

Definite and indefinite integrals, area under curves

Coordinate Geometry

Straight lines, circles, and conic sections

Statistics and Probability

Measures of central tendency

Probability distributions

Study Strategy for JEE Main 2025

Understand the syllabus and Weightage : List down complete JEE Mains 2025 syllabus and mark topics with high weightage. Plan your preparation strategy accordingly.

: List down complete JEE Mains 2025 syllabus and mark topics with high weightage. Plan your preparation strategy accordingly. Regular Practice : Regular practice of previous years’ papers, sample papers and Mock tests should be done.

: Regular practice of previous years’ papers, sample papers and Mock tests should be done. Review Often: Take summary notes, just in case.

Conclusion

Achieving success in the JEE Mains 2025 exam is a certainty through planning, consistent effort and achievement. After mastering the JEE Main Maths syllabus, having excellent performance in Physics, and having clarity of thoughts in Chemistry, you’d be sure to achieve your dream score.

