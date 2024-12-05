“Traitor of the highest order”: BJP MP Sambit Patra slams Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him the “traitor of the highest order.”

Patra alleged that Gandhi is part of a “triangle” along with billionaire George Soros and news portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) aimed at destabilising India.

Speaking at a news conference in the capital, BJP MP Sambit Patra said, ” We are going to talk about this dangerous triangle which is trying to destabilise India. In this triangle, on one side it is George Soros from America, some agencies of America, another side of triangle is a big news portal named OCCRP…the last and the most important side of the triangle is Rahul Gandhi, ‘traitor of the highest order’. I am not scared to say this word…I don’t have any hesitation to call LoP Lok Sabha, a traitor”

Patra accused the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of betraying the country, claiming that he follows the directives of the OCCRP.

“OCCRP is a global media agency, crores of people read what they publish…Open Society Foundation is a big funder of this agency…it is George Soros’s foundation…such agencies work for the interest of the people who fund them…LoP Rahul Gandhi betraying the whole country…OCCRP dictates and Rahul Gandhi follows,” he added.

Patra alleged Rahul Gandhi and US billionaire George Soros of sharing a common goal of destabilizing India.

“If OCCRP is hurt, Rahul cries, if Rahul cries, OCCRP feels pain. These are two entities, their soul is one… whatever (George) Soros says, Rahul says the same. Soros wants bad for India, Rahul Gandhi also wants bad for India… Salil Shetty accompanied him on the Bharat Jodo Yatra that he had started. Salil Shetty is Vice President of George Soros’ Open Society Foundation. In this way they are two bodies and one soul,” he said. (ANI)

