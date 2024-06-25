Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ gets new release date, check out details

MUMBAI: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited film ‘Emergency’ has finally got a new release date. Last month, Kangana announced the postponement of the movie due to her election campaign.

The movie is all set to release on September 6.

After her victory in the elections in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, the ace actor has announced the release date of her upcoming film with a new poster.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared the poster of the film and wrote in the caption, “The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India’s Darkest Chapter, Announcing #KanganaRanaut’s #Emergency In Cinemas on 6th September 2024.The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy, #EmergencyOn6Sept in cinemas worldwide.”

Talking about the film, Kangana said in a statement, “I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints, it is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on 6th September 2024.”

The makers earlier took to social media handle, where they shared an update with the fans about the postponement of film

‘Emergency’, a project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India’s most tumultuous political periods, promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, ‘Emergency’ aims to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a significant chapter in India’s political history.

Talking about Kangana, she registered her first victory on a BJP ticket from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. She took oath as a member of Parliament on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday. Ranaut defeated Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

