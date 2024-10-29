Kartik Aaryan posts BTS pics from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ shows fight scene with Vidya Balan

KOLKATA: Kartik Aaryan, who is set for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ starring Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, has been teasing fans with glimpses from the film.

Kartik took to his Instagram account on Monday to share behind-the-scenes pictures featuring an intense fight scene with Vidya Balan, shot on the iconic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata.

In the dramatic photo, Vidya is seen gripping Kartik’s neck as both actors stand on top of a car. Kartik captioned the photo, “Ghar mein Ghus ke Haraunga, Manju Ami tomake Bhalobaashi Naaa, Rooh Baba vs Manjulika, The fight gets more intense as they reach their home ground-Iconic Howrah Bridge, Kolkata #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #1stNovember 4 Days to Go !”

Soon after Kartik shared the picture, fans chimed in the comment section with excitement.

One fan commented, “They are coming this Diwali to set a new benchmark for Bollywood.”

Another added, “Super exciteddd to see this duo on screen.”

Meanwhile, the excitement around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been growing, especially after the release of the ‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0’ track recently.

The song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics by Sameer and music by Amaal Mallik, features an epic face-off between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows its predecessors’ blend of horror and comedy.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is set to premiere on November 1, facing a strong box-office rival in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’. (ANI)

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan shares new ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ poster locking Diwali release