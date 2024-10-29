Buy hallmark gold and silver this festive season says the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS)

NEW DELHI: With the auspicious festival of Dhanteras, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is urging consumers to make thoughtful purchases of gold and silver backed by the assurance of the BIS hallmark.

According to an official statement, BIS emphasizes the importance of choosing hallmarked jewellery, which ensures quality and authenticity, and helps buyers make informed investments this festive season.

Consumers can verify the HUID via the ‘Verify HUID’ option on the BIS Care App, ensuring that their purchases meet the advertised purity and quality standards.

Hallmarking charges are set at Rs 45 per piece (excluding taxes), and jewellery can be tested at BIS-recognized Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHCs) for Rs 200 per item.

The hallmarking process established by BIS consists of three key elements to verify authenticity: the BIS Standard Mark, which certifies compliance with quality standards; the Purity Mark, showing the gold’s purity in carats and fineness; and the Hallmark

Unique ID (HUID), a 6-digit alphanumeric code unique to each jewellery piece.

Since the mandatory hallmarking requirement was implemented in June 2021, BIS has expanded its coverage across India.

Initially launched across 256 districts, hallmarking is now enforced in 343 districts after three phases of expansion. This has led to a remarkable increase in registered jewellers, from 43,153 to over 193,567, and a rise in recognized AHCs, which now number 1,611 across the country.

Over 400 million pieces of gold jewellery have been hallmarked with HUID, underscoring the widespread adoption and trust in the system.

BIS hallmarking serves as a third-party verification that provides consumers with the assurance that they are purchasing gold of genuine purity.

Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General of BIS, highlighted the organization’s commitment to consumer protection and quality assurance.

“We are committed to safeguarding consumers’ gold investments during Dhanteras and beyond with BIS HUID-based Hallmark. With BIS Hallmark and the easy-to-use BIS CARE App, consumers can be assured of the authenticity of their jewellery purchases,” Tiwari stated, encouraging consumers to prioritize BIS-certified products this season.

This accessible service ensures accuracy in the jewellery’s purity, adding an extra layer of confidence for buyers looking to invest in authentic gold.

Dhanteras is traditionally marked by purchasing gold, symbolizing wealth, prosperity, and future security for families across India. (ANI)

