Lisa Kudrow talks about ‘Friends’ scene that made her emotional

LOS ANGELES: Actress Lisa Kudrow, who played the memorable character named Phoebe, revealed the episode of the sitcom Friends that made her teary when she first saw it.

In the episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast, Kudrow mentioned that she’d recently started watching the sitcom for the first time, after years of resisting, reports people.com.

“God forbid, if anyone walked into my house and saw me watching my show, I’d be mortified,” Kudrow quipped.

“There’s episodes I’ve never seen. I mean I was at the table read. I don’t know what the rewrites were for the other stories, you know?” she continued.

She added: “There are episodes I just never saw, and still haven’t because I’m still deciding how to work my way through it. It’s like there’s a certain amount of anxiety around watching it.”

Kudrow added that she’s afraid of what her “take-away” might be from certain episodes.

She cited the season 10 episode in which her character, Phoebe Buffay, marries boyfriend Mike.

“I actually — when Phoebe got married, and she’s walking down the aisle and has this huge smile on her face, I teared up because she was so happy,” Kudrow, 61, recalled.

“She was so just, like, honestly happy, and it was just — I don’t know. It was really touching to me. Like, she deserves to be this happy.”

Earlier in their conversation, Ferguson and Kudrow noted that the character is in many ways tragic, coming from a broken home and having experienced homelessness and her strained relationship with “evil” twin sister Ursula.

“To me, what was funny — what would be funny — about that is a person who just treats it all like, you know, it’s not just me. Can’t take it personally. It happens to everybody,” Kudrow said of her approach to the character.

Also Read: ‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox pens birthday wish for Matthew Perry in Monica Geller style