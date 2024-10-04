Lord Elgin, Amritsar: A Timeless Blend of Colonial Charm and Modern Luxury

NEW DELHI: Amritsar, a city known for its rich history and cultural vibrancy, is now home to one of the most exquisite dining experiences–Lord Elgin, Amritsar a restaurant and bar that merges the elegance of the Victorian era with contemporary design. Nestled in the serene near the airport area, Lord Elgin stands as a testament to the vision of Kavish and Shruti Khurana, the founders of Elgin Hospitality, who are redefining luxury hospitality in India with a focus on sustainability, design, and a personal touch.

The Khuranas: Visionaries in Hospitality Hailing from a family with a strong legacy in the textile industry, Kavish Khurana, alongside his wife Shruti, decided to shift their focus to hospitality. Their first foray into the industry came with Elgin Hall in Dalhousie, a heritage villa they meticulously restored. This boutique hotel, with its blend of Victorian elegance and modern comforts, set the stage for the couple’s future ventures.

For Kavish and Shruti, hospitality is more than just providing luxury; it’s about creating soulful spaces that reflect their passion for design, culture, and sustainability. Shruti’s personal touch, paired with Kavish’s meticulous attention to operational details, ensures that every property they develop offers not only exceptional service but also an authentic experience.

As Kavish explains, “We aim to offer a sense of timeless elegance combined with modern luxury, ensuring our guests feel as if they are part of a larger story, one that celebrates history while embracing the future.”

Lord Elgin, Amritsar: A Design Masterpiece

Lord Elgin, their latest venture, is a true reflection of this philosophy. Designed by architect Sanchit Arora, the restaurant is inspired by the colonial architecture of the British Raj, with a sage-green glasshouse that serves as a visual centerpiece. The structure is camouflaged with bamboo and traveler’s palms, giving the space an ethereal, tropical vibe.

The interiors are a celebration of Victorian design, with deep green walls, brass accents, and luxurious teak wood flooring. Large windows flood the space with natural light, creating a seamless blend between the indoors and outdoors. The thoughtful use of greenery inside mirrors the lush surroundings outside, enhancing the feeling of dining in a garden paradise.

Lord Elgin’s bar exudes a laid-back, yet sophisticated vibe. High chairs surround a curved wooden and stone bar counter, while art deco chandeliers cast a warm glow over the space. Every detail, from the hummingbird logo subtly placed throughout the interiors to the lush prints adorning the walls, whispers elegance and attention to detail.

“The goal was to create a space that feels luxurious yet inviting, where guests can relax and feel connected to nature,” says Shruti. “The design is about more than aesthetics; it’s about creating an atmosphere that transports people to another time.”

A Culinary Journey with Global Flavours

While the interiors capture the essence of colonial charm, the menu at Lord Elgin is a celebration of global flavors with a modern twist. Kavish and Shruti teamed up with Michelin-starred chef Suvir Saran and culinary maestro Vardaan Marwah to craft a menu that perfectly complements the restaurant’s sophisticated ambiance.

Guests can indulge in dishes like the Keema Salli Pao, a progressive take on a traditional Indian dish, or the Lotus Zen Fry, an Asian-inspired creation that delights with its flavors. The bar offers a variety of signature beverages, each crafted with locally sourced ingredients and designed to elevate the dining experience.

“Every dish is a fusion of traditional and contemporary flavors,” Shruti shares. “We wanted to offer something unique, where every bite feels like an adventure.”

Elgin Hospitality: A Legacy of Luxury and Sustainability

Lord Elgin, Amritsar is just one chapter in the larger story of Elgin Hospitality, which includes other notable properties like Elgin Cafe and Grain by Elgin. Each project reflects the Khuranas’ dedication to combining luxury with sustainability and their deep respect for India’s cultural heritage.

Elgin Cafe, located in the same garden as Lord Elgin, offers a chic day-bistro experience that transforms into a trendy bar by night. Meanwhile, Grain by Elgin continues the duo’s tradition of blending high design with gourmet experiences. Their focus on sustainability extends to every part of their business, from sourcing local ingredients to creating eco-friendly designs.

“We believe in creating spaces that not only serve our guests but also benefit the environment and the local community,” says Kavish. “It’s about leaving a positive impact, whether through our design choices or our commitment to ethical business practices.”

Lord Elgin, Amritsar is more than just a restaurant; it’s a destination that captures the essence of Kavish and Shruti Khurana’s vision for hospitality. With its stunning design, carefully curated menu, and seamless blend of history and modernity, Lord Elgin offers a unique travel and dining experience in Amritsar. As the Khuranas continue to expand their hospitality empire, they remain committed to their core values of luxury, sustainability, and personal hospitality–ensuring that every guest feels like part of the Elgin family.

