UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janta Darshan’ at Gorakhnath Temple

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held the ‘Janta Darshan’ programme at Gorakhnath Temple on Friday.

He interacted with small children and offered them chocolates; he also listened to the problems of the complainants who came for ‘Janta Darshan’ and ordered the concerned officials to resolve the problems.

A long queue of citizens was spotted at the programme, which especially comprised women. CM Yogi interacted with the public and listened to their grievances during the ‘Janta Darshan’ programme.

Soon after becoming the Chief Minister in 2017, Yogi Adityanath started the Janata Darshan with the primary aim of resolving people’s complaints and grievances as soon as possible

Earlier, on Thursday, while addressing a public rally in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on the final day of campaigning for the October 5 assembly elections, CM Yogi said, “Haryana has witnessed the development accomplished in the past decade under the leadership of the double-engine government. Construction of highways, progress in railways, new flyovers, industrial sector growth–the youth have secured employment without ‘Kharchi, Parchi’. The double-engine government is like ‘Jagat Janani Maa Bhagwati’ for those ‘Mahishasur’ involved in the drug trade.”

CM Yogi also referenced the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

At another rally in Kurukshetra’s Shahbad, CM Yogi stated, “Ayodhya stands as a testament to the power of the double-engine government. The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is another example… Haryana has seen projects come to fruition under the double-engine government. Those involved in the drug trade are the modern-day ‘Chand-Mund’ (demons) and ‘Mahishasur’… The double-engine government brings the message of ‘Hari’ (the almighty).”

Haryana will hold its elections on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with the counting set to take place on October 8. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 40 seats, while Congress secured 30 seats. (ANI)

