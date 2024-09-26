Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve to reopen for public from September 27: Forest Director

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve is all set to welcome visitors once again starting from September 27, following the end of the monsoon closure period as mandated by the Government of India.

In a notice issued by Dr C Ramesh, Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Manas Tiger Reserve said that the park will be open to the public six days a week during the 2024-25 ecotourism season.

“Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve is set to reopen for the 2024-25 ecotourism season starting September 27, 2024. This reopening marks the end of the required monsoon closure period, as outlined by the Government of India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change. The park will operate in compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997, ensuring that conservation efforts continue alongside tourism activities, “the notice added.

“A notification from the ministry confirmed that the park will open following the completion of the monsoon closure period. However, it will be closed to visitors every Wednesday as per the guidelines from the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Chief Wildlife Warden of Assam. Visitors are encouraged to plan their trips accordingly and enjoy the natural beauty and wildlife of Manas National Park during this ecotourism season, ” the notice added..

Earlier, the forest officer Ramesh said, “The Manas National Park (MNP) is yet another jewel in the enchanting and proud wildlife crown of Assam and North-East India. MNP is not only a Biodiversity hotspot but also a Project Tiger Reserve.”

He also said that animals from other parks are beng translocated to Manas Reserve park. As per an official order by the Assam Forest Department, “Three Rhino calves including 2 females and 1 male, rescued by State Forest Department outside Kaziranga National Park during floods in 2019, will be shifted to Manas Tiger Reserve in Assam.”

The release of flood-rescued and rehabilitated rhinos into Manas Tiger Reserve is a part of the long-term project of IFAW-WTI with AFD and BTR, where the translocated rhinos have bred, and their progeny have added to the rhino population of Manas Tiger Reserve. (ANI)

