Manish Malhotra, Tisca Chopra’s ‘Saali Mohabbat’ to be premiered at IFFI Goa

PANAJI: Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s first film as a producer is all set to be screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Titled “Saali Mohabbat”, the movie also marks actor Tisca Chopra’s first directorial venture. The film features an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, Sharat Saxena and Anurag Kashyap, Variety reported.

The IFFI premiere is scheduled for November 22.

Jio Studios and Stage5 Production’s suspense drama “Saali Mohabbat” follows a housewife embroiled in a tale of infidelity, deceit and murder.

Excited about the screening, Tisca said, ” ‘Saali Mohabbat’ is a story close to my heart, and I’m incredibly grateful to Manish Malhotra and Jio Studios for trusting in my vision and supporting my journey as a director. I hope audiences connect with its raw emotion and suspense and I couldn’t be more excited to present it at IFFI, a festival that celebrates diverse and bold voices in cinema.”

Jyoti Deshpande, president of media and content business at Reliance Industries, sees the project as a natural evolution for Malhotra. “With ‘Saali Mohabbat,’ Manish extends his legacy of creativity, now crafting stories that captivate just as his designs have,” she notes.

Producer Manish Malhotra also shared his thoughts on selecting Saali Mohabbat as his first project.

He said, “With Stage5 Production, my aim is to create cinematic experiences that are gripping and thought-provoking. The moment I read the script of Saali Mohabbat, I was drawn to its intense and thrilling narrative. At Stage5 Production, we collaborate with heartfelt passion and a deep love for the craft, working closely with directors to bring their vision onto the screen with artistry and care. Tisca Chopra’s commitment to crafting this story with such complexity made it all the more compelling. I’m incredibly thankful to Jio Studios and Jyoti Deshpande for their unwavering support and belief in this vision. It’s an honour to present Saali Mohabbat at IFFI, and I’m eager for audiences to immerse themselves in this thrilling journey.”

IFFI 2024 will take place in Goa from November 20 to November 28. (ANI)

Also Read: Manish Malhotra to close ICW with grand show