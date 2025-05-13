Miss World 2025 contestants visit Buddhavanam on Buddha Purnima

NALGODA: Contestants of the 72nd Miss World Festival from the Asian and Oceanic regions marked Buddha Purnima with a cultural and spiritual visit to Buddhavanam, a renowned Buddhist heritage site at Nagarjunasagar in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

The heritage tour, a significant part of the festival’s itinerary, aims to highlight Telangana’s rich history and diverse cultural heritage to offer the contestants the region’s profound spiritual and historical legacy.

The day’s itinerary included a brief stopover at a guest house near Chintapalli, followed by a picturesque photo session at Vijay Vihar, set against the serene backdrop of the Nagarjunasagar reservoir.

The contestants then proceeded to Buddhavanam, a renowned Buddhist theme park developed on the northern bank of the Krishna River, spanning 279 acres.

This project, taken up by the Telangana Government as part of an integrated Buddhist Circuit, is designed to showcase the life and teachings of Gautama Buddha.

The site features intricately carved structures, including the Mahastupa, known for its breathtaking drum and dome carvings, and a virtual hanging sky with lotus petals, offering a mesmerising experience.

Upon entering the Mahastupa, a majestic symbol of peace and spirituality, the contestants received a guided tour led by officials from the Archaeological Department.

Dr. Shivanagi Reddy, a representative of the Archaeology and Tourism Department, emphasised the historical and architectural significance of the site, stating,

“Buddhavanam is a testament to India’s ancient Buddhist heritage and its role in spreading the message of peace and compassion across the world. It is a privilege to share this rich history with the world through the Miss World pageant.”

The contestants explored the Buddhacharitha Vanam, depicting the life of Buddha, Jataka Park, which highlights stories from Buddha’s previous lives, Dhyana Vanam for meditation, and the Stupa Vanam, home to the imposing Maha Stupa, before visiting the Buddhist Heritage Museum, which houses ancient relics and sculptural panels depicting key events from Buddha’s life.

In addition to the historical tour, the contestants participated in a meditative session within the Great Stupa, followed by a solemn Baillikuppa Maha Bodhi Puja performed by 25 Buddhist monks, offering a moment of introspection and spiritual connection.

The visit concluded with a theatrical performance by 18 artists, capturing key episodes from the life of the Buddha, adding a dramatic touch to the day’s experiences.

Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome, noting, “It is heartening to see the contestants not just participating in a beauty pageant, but also immersing themselves in the cultural and spiritual heritage of Telangana. This journey is a beautiful reminder of the unity in diversity that India represents.”

Following this enriching cultural experience, the contestants will return to Hyderabad for the next leg of their journey. The festival’s itinerary includes a heritage walk at Charminar and Laad Bazaar on May 13th, followed by a royal welcome dinner at the historic Chowmahalla Palace, accompanied by a live musical concert.

On May 14th, the group will split for heritage tours, with Group 1 visiting Warangal Fort, the 1000 Pillar Temple, and Bhadrakali Temple, while Group 2 explores the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple, complete with a traditional Perini dance performance.

On May 15th, Group 1 will visit the Yadagirigutta Temple, while Group 2 will experience a handloom tour at the UNWTO-recognised Pochampally village, renowned for its iconic Ikat weaves.

The 72nd Miss World Festival, celebrated for its ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ motto, continues to inspire global unity and cultural exchange. As the contestants journey through India’s rich heritage, they embody the spirit of compassion and togetherness. (ANI)

