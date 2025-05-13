Trump’s luxury project at Gurgaon sold out on Day 1 of launch, recorded Rs 3250 crore

GURUGRAM: The second Trump Towers project in Gurugram, the construction of which is underway, is fully sold out, the developers–Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers–announced on Tuesday.

On launch day, Trump Residences Gurgaon recorded an unprecedented Rs 3,250 crore in allotments, they said. The project’s ultra-premium penthouses, worth Rs 125 crore, were also fully allotted.

Priced between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore per unit of residential property, the development’s 298 homes were absorbed in record time, an indicator of surging demand for branded, ultra-luxury living in India.

It is a collaboration between Smartworld, Tribeca, and The Trump Organization. The project comprises two 51-storey towers.

Smartworld will oversee development, construction, and customer service, while Tribeca — the official representatives of the Trump brand in India — leads design, marketing, sales, and quality control.

This project marks the second Trump-branded residential development in North India.

The developers said in the statement today that the first Trump Towers Delhi NCR, launched in 2018 in Gurugram, is also fully sold out and set for delivery later this month.

Pankaj Bansal, Founder of Smartworld Developers, said: “The phenomenal response to Trump Residences is a testament to the aspiration for world-class living in India. Smartworld is proud to lead the delivery of this landmark project, and we thank our buyers for their trust in our vision.”

Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, said: “Trump Residences Gurugram is not just a real estate project – it’s a landmark moment for India’s luxury market. Selling Rs 3,250 crore on Day 1 places this among the biggest luxury deals the country has ever seen.”

There are at present five such high-rise luxury residential Trump properties, one each in Mumbai, Pune, two in Gurugram, and Kolkata.

Kalpesh Mehta’s company, Tribeca, has been a partner with the Trump organisation in India for over 13 years. Mehta is said to be very close to the Trump family, having attended the prestigious Wharton School along with Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. or Erik Trump, the son of US President Donald Trump, is expected to visit India soon to see the development of Trump Tower in Gurugram, Kalpesh Mehta recently said on the sidelines of the launch of the second Trump Tower in Gurugram.

Donald Trump Jr previously visited India in 2018 and 2022.

Confirming the upcoming visit, Pankaj Bansal, promoter of Smart World Developers, had said, “We are working on the schedule, and hopefully within two months, Donald Trump Jr. or Eric Trump will be coming to India to see the Trump Tower in Gurugram.” (ANI)

