Mumbai: 238 Govindas injured in Dahi Handi celebrations

MUMBAI: The number of injured people during the Dahi Handi celebrations on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami has risen to 238, according to the latest reports by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other private hospitals on Wednesday.

Earlier, the number of injured Govinda’s was at 206.

Reportedly, the Govindas are under treatment at the respective OPDs of various private hospitals.

As per the report, 157 people have been discharged from various hospitals.

Last year, during the Dahi Handi celebrations, as many as 195 Govindas were injured in different incidents. The BMC reported that out of the 195 Govindas, 18 were admitted to hospital while the remaining 177 were discharged.

One of the major cultural activities, Dahi Handi is celebrated by filling an earthen pot with curd, butter, and other milk products. Subsequently, a group forms a human pyramid to reach the matka and break it.

The tradition symbolises Lord Krishna’s playfulness and innocence, as well as his love for butter and curd. Dahi Handi celebrations commemorate Lord Krishna’s act of eating Dahi hung at a height when he was a child.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance, and music performances along with the Dahi Handi competition. (ANI)

Also Read: Janmashtami festivities drive business across India, sales exceed Rs 25,000 crore: CAIT