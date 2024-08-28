Gujarat Rains: PM Modi assures CM Patel of Central Govt support, assistance

GANDHINAGAR: Amidst heavy showers that continued to affect parts of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and assured the later of all possible support and assistance from the Central government.

Heavy showers continued to affect parts of Gujarat on Wednesday. Over 20,000 people were evacuated and over 1,500 rescued in different districts as administration carried out relief and rescue operations on a large scale.

Chief Minister Patel, taking to his social media platform ‘X’ posted about having a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the heavy rain situation in Gujarat and inquired about the details of the relief and rescue operations.

The Prime Minister, said Gujarat chief minster provided guidance on protection of the lives and livestock of citizens and assured of providing all necessary support and assistance from the Central Government.”

Patel said that Prime Minister Modi was constantly monitoring the situation in Gujarat.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister is constantly monitoring the situation by worrying about Gujarat. He has a deep affection in his heart for the people of Gujarat. During natural calamities and whenever needed, they always stand by Gujarat and the people of Gujarat, providing warmth and invaluable guidance,” Patel posted on X.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Rishikesh Patel and Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma ths morning have left for Vadodara district to assess the damage and the relief and rescue operations after the heavy rainfall.

Assembly Speaker Balkrishna Shukla will also hold a review meeting with the District Administration including the District Collector, and Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

Heavy rainfall continued to lash in parts of Gujarat today, worsening the flood-like situation in Vadodara and Morbi districts.

The gates of Macchu dam in Morbi district were also opened amid the heavy rainfall that caused severe waterlogging and affected normal life.

In Vadodara, vehicles could be seen half-submerged on the water-logged roads and people were seen wading through water.

Six contingents of the Army have been deployed to assist the 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 22 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed for rescue and relief work in the State.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a video conference from the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) in Gandhinagar to review the relief and rescue efforts being undertaken in response to the heavy rainfall across the state.

Maximum number of people were relocated in Panchmahal, and the Indian Air Force’s help was taken for rescuing people in Vadodara-Jamnagar.

A total of 23,871 people were relocated to safer places from rain affected areas in the state and 1,696 people were rescued.

The situation caused by the overflow of 15 rivers, 21 lakes, and reservoirs in the state due to heavy rainfall. (ANI)

