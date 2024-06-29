National India Hub, “Center of Excellence in Community Service” Inaugurated in Schaumburg, Illinois

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: A new era has dawned in the history of the United States, for Indian Diaspora with the inauguration of the first ever and the largest US Indian Community Service Center, the National India Hub in Schaumburg, Illinois on June 15, 2024.

The opening ceremony also coincided with the inauguration of a Yoga Fest in the presence of His Holiness Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni, Founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati.

The Hub, a Community, Cultural, and Recreational Center, is set to be a beacon of hope, uniting and empowering the community. The nonprofit Center’s mission is to provide comprehensive services and activities, each designed to make a positive impact on all US communities, of all age groups, fostering a sense of optimism and progress.

The National India Hub, a 110,000 sq ft magnificent Class-A Building was inaugurated by Hon’ble Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Hon’ble Consul General of Chicago Indian Consulate Somnath Ghosh, and Hon’ble Former Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs of India, Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed. They commended the leadership of the National India Hub and wished to see the Center as a “Model Community Center” in the US.

Harish Kolasani, Founder & Chairman of the National India Hub, passionately shared the Center’s mission and vision in an exclusive interview with the news media. He said that this iconic center stands tall as the world’s largest Indian community center, housing over 60 service organizations dedicated to serving the community without boundaries, which is already eligible for Gunnies World Record for having the highest number of service organizations under one roof.

The HUB offers a wide range of services, including preventive healthcare, mental health support, aid for domestic abuse survivors, support for sexual assault victims, free CPR training, personality development, assistance for international students, business networking opportunities through chambers, diverse educational programs for children, skill development programs for adults, vibrant cultural activities, art classes, beautiful and affordable halls for community and private events, recreational activities for seniors and youth, and many more. All these initiatives are fueled by the dedication of our 590 passionate volunteers, making our Hub a beacon of community empowerment.

Health-related activities include mental and heart health-targeted programs, blood drives, basic health screenings, and community bystander CPR programs to enhance outcomes in out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. Monthly mega-job fairs are also provided at the Center. Help desks representing the Indian and US Governments will be available soon. Programs tailored to senior citizens and youth including indoor games are a special feature at the Hub.

Dr. Vemuri Murthy, a well-known Indo-US Cardiac Resuscitation Expert, is the Founder of the Community Health and CPR Training Center at the National India Hub. Dr. Murthy said, “Bystander CPR programs for communities and high school students will be offered during weekends at the Training Center, with state-of-the-art resuscitation equipment involving a dedicated team of CPR instructors and volunteers.” The Chicago Medical Society is a partner of the CPR Training Center. Hon’ble Somnath Ghosh and Hon’ble Dr. Ausaf Sayeed received the Center’s First Two CPR Training Certificates during an exclusive “Celebrity CPR Training Program” conducted at the Training Center.

Harish Kolasani, on behalf of the Board Members of the National India Hub, expressed gratitude to the dignitaries and the 200+ attendees. He mentioned that until now National India Hub hasn’t taken any donations or grants from any org.