Ragi Mudde – A Healthy Meal

Geetha Patil

In the rural areas of Karnataka and the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, Ragi is typically consumed and served with spicy Saaru or bassaru. You can make it for breakfast as well as dinner. Apart from being a time-saver in terms of preparation, it is also extremely filling and coming packed with all the nutrients you need for your balanced diet.

This is a great way to start as well as end your day.

Ragi Mudde

Prep time: 1 min

Cook time: 10 mins

Total time: 11 mins

Servings: two people

Ingredients:

½ cup ragi flour

1 cup water

Salt to taste

How to prepare:

Heat water in a container. Add salt and 1 tbsp. of ragi flour to it. Mix well, ensuring there are no lumps. Once the mixture begins to boil, add the remaining flour. Take off the flame and mix well so there are no lumps. The mixture will be thicker, though not completely solid yet. Keep on a low flame for another 2-3 minutes with a lid. Turn off the flame and allow it to cool. Once cool, grease your hands with some ghee and make balls of the mixture. Your ragi balls or ragi Mudde are ready to eat with sambhar/rasam (soup-like delicacies with lentils).