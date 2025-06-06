“Pakistan attacked both ‘insaniyat and Kashmiriyat’ in Pahalgam”: PM Modi in J-K

REASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned Pakistan’s involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, stating that it targeted humanity and the livelihood of Kashmir’s people. He emphasised that Pakistan’s actions aimed to obstruct the earnings of hardworking Kashmiris through tourism.

Addressing a rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi, “Unfortunately, our neighbouring country is against humanity and even the livelihood of the poor. What happened in Pahalgam on 22 April is an example of this. Pakistan attacked both ‘insaniyat and Kashmiriyat’ in Pahalgam. Its purpose was to cause riots in India and to obstruct the earnings of the hard-working people of Kashmir. That is why Pakistan attacked the tourists in Kashmir… Pakistan targeted the tourism that earns the families of Kashmir a livelihood…”

Prime Minister also praised the courage of Adil, who stood up against the terrorists in Pahalgam and lost his life. He said the bravery shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir has sent a strong message to the mentality of terrorists around the world.

“Adil, who challenged the terrorists, had also gone to Pahalgam to work so that he could take care of his family. But the terrorists killed him too… The strength that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have shown during this time has sent a stern message to the terrorist mentality of the world,” PM Modi said.

He highlighted that the terrorists targeted tourists in Kashmir, impacting the local economy and people’s livelihood. PM Modi noted that Jammu and Kashmir had previously accepted terrorism as fate, but the current government has brought about a change, empowering the people to dream big again.

He said people want to see the region become a place for film shoots and a centre for sports activities. “Jammu and Kashmir had seen so much destruction that the people here had stopped dreaming. They had accepted terrorism as their fate. We have brought them out of this situation… The people here now want to see Jammu and Kashmir again become a location for shooting films. They want to see it become a hub of sports,” Modi said

PM Modi assured that Jammu and Kashmir’s development will not be hindered by such attacks and promised to support the youth in fulfilling their dreams. He promised that if anyone tries to block the youth’s dreams, they will have to face him first.

“Jammu and Kashmir’s development will not be shaken by the Pahalgam attack. This is Narendra Modi’s promise. If anyone stops the youth here from fulfilling their dream, ‘to us baadha ko pehle Modi ka saamna karna padega’.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the world’s highest railway arch bridge, ‘Chenab Railway Bridge’ and India’s first cable-stayed ‘Anji Bridge’, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. He also flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra Railway Station, directly connecting the Jammu division with Kashmir. (ANI)

