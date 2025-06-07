India is fifth largest economy, their presence at G7 meeting ‘makes sense’: Canada PM

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday (local time) said that G7 countries will hold discussions on important issues, including security and energy, in their upcoming summit, adding that India’s presence at the intergovernmental political and economic forum is essential.

Carney said that India being the fifth largest economy and the most populous country in the world must be at the seat.

“Let’s put the two aspects in context- first is, we are in the role- Canada’s in the role of the G7 chair and in those discussions as agreed with our G7 colleagues, include important discussions on energy, security, on digital future, critical minerals amongst others and partnerships actually in building infrastructure in the emerging and developing world,” he said.

Carney said that India is central to a number of supply chains, which makes its presence pertinent at the G7 chair consultation.

“There are certain countries that should be at the table for those discussions, and in my capacity as G7 chair, I will consult with some others to make those determinations. India is the fifth largest economy in the world, effectively the most populous country in the world, central to a number of those supply chains at the heart of a number of those supply chains, so it makes sense,” he said.

Carney said that India and Canada are acting on law enforcement, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted his invitation.

“In addition, bilaterally we have now agreed importantly to continued law enforcement to law enforcement dialogue so there’s been some progress on that recognizes issues of accountability I extended the invitation to Prime Minister Modi for in in that context and he has accepted it,” he said.

PM Modi on Friday confirmed he would attend the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit in Canada after an invitation from newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister Mark J Carney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit,” he said in a post on X.

The announcement comes after a period of severely strained relations between the two countries, triggered by Canadian allegations that Indian agents were involved in the June 2023 assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar–a Canadian citizen and prominent pro-Khalistan activist–outside a Sikh temple in Vancouver, as per DW News.

India strongly denied the claims, and both nations expelled senior diplomats in a tit-for-tat escalation, DW News reported. (ANI)