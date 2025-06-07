People offer prayers at several places in Uttar Pradesh, celebrate Eid al-Adha

AYODHYA: People offered namaz in several cities in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Saturday. The festival is celebrated peacefully in Ayodhya on Saturday, with people offering namaz.

Ayodhya IG Range Praveen Kumar said, “Namaz is peacefully being offered in all districts of the range… Police and administration are fully alert. We are ensuring necessary action and working in coordination with everyone…”

Ayodhya DM Nikhil Tikaram Funde noted that the festival is being celebrated peacefully while appealing not to try to take the law into their hands.

“Namaz is being offered across the district, mainly in Eidgahs and mosques… There is information of any incident anywhere. The festival is being celebrated peacefully… I appeal to everyone to celebrate the festival like a festival and do not try to take the law into your hands,” the Ayodhya DM said.

On Eid Al-Adha, Sambhal, SDM Vandana Mishra said, “For Eid prayers, the entire Tehsil was divided into sectors and zones… Magistrates and the police force were deployed throughout the area. Additionally, our field staff are also engaged at the local level. Sanitation was assured, and the guidelines prohibiting animal sacrifices were discussed in the Peace Committee meeting, in which all the members agreed. The festival is being conducted in line with these measures… People can contact the control room if they experience any inconvenience or have any relevant information. If any such issue arises, legal action will be taken accordingly…”

Meanwhile, Children hug each other as they celebrate after offering Eid al-Adha namaz in front of the Taj Mahal.

People in Lucknow also celebrated the festival with all security arrangements.

On security arrangements for Eid al-Adha in the city, DCP West Lucknow, Vishwajeet Srivastava, said, “… Adequate force has been deployed. We have been provided with five companies of PAC, and an additional 2 SP and 5 DSP-level officers have been sent from the Police Headquarters. Additional forces have been sent from the Commissionerate as well… The arrangements will be in place for three days, till the time sacrifice rituals continue… Adequate arrangements have been made so that people do not have to offer namaz on the streets, and they make it to the mosques…”

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The day is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the ritual sacrifice of animals, with a message of sharing and empathy at its core.

The festival was celebrated peacefully nationwide. On this occasion, people offer prayers at the “Makkah masjid” in Hyderabad. (ANI)

