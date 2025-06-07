US, China to hold trade talks in London next week

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that US and Chinese representatives will meet in London on June 9 for talks to resolve trade dispute, a day after calling his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The meeting aims to discuss the trade deal between the two countries.

Sharing a post on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, “I am pleased to announce that Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, will be meeting in London on Monday, June 9, 2025, with Representatives of China, with reference to the Trade Deal.”

“The meeting should go very well. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

On Thursday, Trump said he had a “good conversation” with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and they straightened out any complexity. He stated that the US has a deal with China, but they were straightening out some of the points.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday (local time), Trump stated that Xi Jinping invited him to China and that he had accepted the invitation. He also mentioned that he had invited Xi to the US. Trump stated that the US is in “very good shape” with China and the trade deal.

Regarding his telephonic conversation with Xi Jinping, Trump said, “We had a very good talk and we’ve straightened out any complexity. It’s very complex stuff and we straighten it out. The agreement was we’re going to have Scott and Howard and Jameson will be going and meeting with their top people and continue it forward. But no, I think we have everything. I think we’re in very good shape with China and the trade deal. We have a deal with China, as you know, but we were straightening out some of the points, having to do mostly with rare earth, magnets and some other things.”

Trump also shared details regarding his conversation with Xi on his social media platform Truth Social. He stated that the call lasted for one and a half hours and resulted in a “very positive conclusion of both nations.”

The talks between the two leaders come days after Trump accused China of breaching a deal negotiated between officials of the two nations in Geneva last month to roll back high tariffs for 90 days. However, China rejected Trump’s allegations on Monday and accused the US of provoking “new economic and trade frictions.”

On May 30, Trump accused China of violating a recent trade agreement with the US. However, he did not mention China’s action that violated its agreement with China. (ANI)

