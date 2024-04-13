Pakistan: Opposition alliance names Mehmood Achakzai President, plans nationwide protest

ISLAMABAD: Six opposition parties have unanimously chosen Mehmood Khan Achakzai as the president of their newly established alliance, “Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Aaeen” (Constitution Protection Movement), reported ARY News.

The decision was reached during a meeting convened by Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

Present at the gathering were Omar Ayub from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sahibzada Hamid Raza representing Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Mehmood Khan Achakzai of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Allama Nasir Abbas from Majlis-e-Wadhat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), and Liaquat Baloch from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

Following deliberations, they finalised a schedule for nationwide protest meetings.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, speaking to the media post-meeting, highlighted the alliance’s primary objective: to address alleged electoral malpractices during the 2024 general elections. He also announced the establishment of a coordination committee, with Mehmood Achakzai assuming the presidency, ARY News reported.

Furthermore, Ayub disclosed plans for two public gatherings in Balochistan scheduled for Saturday.

He criticised the current administration, denouncing it as a “form 47 government,” emphasising the imperative of upholding constitutional principles for a sustainable future. Additionally, Ayub underscored the alliance’s commitment to eliminate the perceived “dual legal system” prevalent in the country.

Initially referred to as the Grand Opposition Alliance, the coalition had previously announced intentions to launch an anti-government movement post-Eid-ul-Fitr. Plans include organising public gatherings nationwide to protest against alleged electoral irregularities. The schedule for these gatherings in other cities will be announced subsequently, in consultation with all participating parties.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed efforts to enlist the support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), led by Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, in the opposition’s movement against the government. BNP Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal has been entrusted with the task of reaching out to Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and Jiye Sindh Party.

The Grand Opposition Alliance aims to champion principles such as non-interference in politics, an independent judiciary, the rule of law, and the supremacy of the people in its pursuit of change, ARY News reported. (ANI)

