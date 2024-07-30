Paris Olympics: Nita Ambani gives a glimpse of the India House

PARIS: Nita Ambani, an IOC member, Founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation gave a glimpse of the India House at the Paris Olympics. This is India’s first-ever country house, a home for Indian athletes at the Olympics.

India House has been set up under the ambitions of the Reliance Foundation and the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) long-term partnership, which aims to elevate the performances of Indian athletes, support the national sports federations, and build the credentials of India as a global sporting nation, with an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future.

In the video, Nita Ambani says, “For the first time, India has a home for our athletes taking part. This is a place where we are going to cheer for our Indian athletes and celebrate them.”

“The crafts from Banaras and Kashmir are showcased at the India House. There are also beautiful handicrafts and traditional Indian jewellery,” she added.

“It’s all about our traditions, our art and culture and celebrating and cheering for our athletes,” she further said in the video.

The video showcases song and dance, technology and tradition. And of course, no celebrations in India are complete without Indian food and Bollywood music.

The video captures singer Shaan performing on stage during the launch ceremony of India House. Nita Ambani can also be seen shaking a leg to the tunes along with other guests at the India House.

The Olympics began on July 26 and will conclude on August 11.

A day after the Paris Olympics kickstarted with a glimmering opening ceremony that had the attention of the world, the India House had a star-studded opening ceremony that saw some of India’s most famous names in attendance alongside IOC officials and administrators.

According to a Reliance Foundation media release, the opening event of the India House was a memorable affair that started with Nita Ambani lighting a lamp in a traditional Indian ceremony that brings auspiciousness and goodwill.

Among the dignitaries present at the opening ceremony were Ser Miang NG, an IOC Committee member; PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France; Jay Shah, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket India) Secretary; and Abhinav Bindra, Olympic Gold Medalist.

Speaking on the occasion, Nita Ambani said, “Welcome to the first ever India House in the history of the Olympics. Today we gather here at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 to open the doors to a dream–a dream that belongs to 1.4 million Indians. A dream to bring India to the Olympics and our shared dream to bring the Olympics to India.” calling the inaugural India House, a potential tipping point for India, she said, “It is time that the flame, which was first lit in Athens, lights up in our ancient land, India. The day is not far when India will host the Olympic Games. May this be our collective resolve at the opening of the India House.”

Touching upon the importance of the India House, the IOC Member said, “India House is envisioned as a symbol of India’s Olympic aspirations. We hope it becomes a home away from home for our athletes, a place where we honour them, salute their spirit and celebrate their achievements. India House is not a destination, it’s a new beginning for India.”

The India House will have various exclusive events, including daily programming, that has been curated by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, as well as panel discussions, celebrations of medal wins, exclusive watch parties and meet and greets with legendary Indian athletes.

India House is situated at the Parc de la Villette in the Park of Nations and will be open to visitors from 11 am to 11 pm local time during the Olympic Games from July 27 to August 11. (ANI)

