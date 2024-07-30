Wayanad landslides: 44 dead, 250 rescued so far, says Kerala Minister MB Rajesh

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Minister MB Rajesh confirmed the deaths of 44 people in the landslides that hit Wayanad’s Meppadi area in the early hours of Tuesday.

Minister Rajesh said that 250 people have been rescued so far and were shifted to temporary shelters. He added that rescue operations are undertaken on a war footing.

“So far 44 people have died. We fear the gravity of this tragedy is much more. Rescue operations are being carried out by various agencies on a war footing. We have sought help from the Army which will reach the affected area soon,” MB Rajesh said while speaking to ANI.

He said that the Chief Minister is closely monitoring the operation and has sent a team of ministers to Wayanad.

“An IAS officer will be camping in Wayand to coordinate the rescue ops. 250 people were rescued and shifted to temporary shelter camps. We are airlifting stranded persons. All efforts are being taken by the govt for rescue ops,” he added.

Health Minister Veena George said earlier that teams of the NDRF and Civil Defence are present in Wayanad and a team of the Navy is also en route to the affected site.

“We are trying every possible thing to rescue our people. We have received 24 bodies in different hospitals. Around 70 people are also injured. We have ensured proper treatment of the injured. Teams of NDRF and Civil Defence are present there; a team of Navy will also be reaching there soon. A bridge in the area has also washed away,” she said.

The landslide has affected Meppadi, Mundakkal Town and Chooralmala areas and the state health minister said that the government has rushed rescue personnel, medical equipment and health workers to Vythiri, Mananthawadi, Kalpetta and Meppadi government hospitals.

Kerala Chief Minister’s office said that a control room has been established to provide immediate relief and rescue assistance following the landslide at Chooralmala in Wayanad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given directions to coordinate the rescue operations in Wayanad promptly following the devastating landslide. He announced that the entire government machinery is actively involved in the efforts, with ministers overseeing and coordinating the operations.

A delegation of five ministers- Revenue Minister K Rajan, Public Works Minister Muhammad Riyaz, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development Minister O R Kelu, Forest Minister K Saseendran and Ports Minister Kadannapally Ramachandran are being sent to the disaster-hit area, according to the Kerala CMO. (ANI)

