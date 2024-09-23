PM Modi in US assures CEOs of India’s focus on technology, innovation

NEW YORK: As a part of his three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with industry leaders to discuss the potential and opportunities India has to offer to the world.

PM Narendra Modi assured US business leaders of India’s deep commitment to protection of intellectual property and to fostering tech-innovation during his engagement with the top CEOs from the technology industry at a roundtable in New York.

The roundtable hosted by PM Modi comprised several prominent figures from leading companies including, Chairman President and CEO of Adobe Shantanu Narayen, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, IBM COE Arvind Krishna, Lisa Su CEO of AMD, and Jensen Huang of NVIDIA and among others

During the meeting on the second day of his US visit, the prime minister discussed ways to foster greater collaboration between the US and India when it comes to the cutting-edge areas of Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology.

As per an official statement by Prime Minister’s Office, the discussions revolved around the global technology landscape and the impact of innovations on human development and the world economy. The CEOs shared insights into how their companies are leveraging technology for innovation and expressed keen interest in collaborating with India.

PM Modi also emphasized the importance of initiatives such as the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET) as central to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

He highlighted that technology cooperation between India and the United States could drive mutual benefits and growth.

In a social media post on ‘X’ PM Modi said “Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation and more. Also highlighted the strides made by India in this field. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India”.

PM Modi also invited the participating companies to explore co-development, co-design, and co-production opportunities in India, pointing to India’s rapid economic and technological transformation.

He emphasized India’s strategic efforts in electronics and IT manufacturing, semiconductor production, biotech advancements, and green development.

PM Modi outlined his government’s ambitious plans for turning India into a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing and mentioned the BIO E3 policy aimed at making India a biotech powerhouse.

On Artificial Intelligence, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s focus on promoting AI for all, stressing the ethical and responsible use of this technology.

The CEOs responded positively, expressing strong interest in increasing investments and collaborations with India. They recognized India’s growing role as a global technology hub, driven by its favorable policies, thriving market, and growing talent pool.

Many also highlighted the synergies they see in investing in Indian startups to co-create new technologies and solutions for the future.

The roundtable concluded with a mutual commitment to exploring deeper collaboration and partnerships to advance technological innovation on a global scale.

The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi emphasised India’s growth prospects, during the meeting with American CEOs.

“PM @narendramodi interacted with the top tech leaders and CEOs of USA, in a Roundtable hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering, in New York today,” Jaiswal wrote on X.

In a separate bilateral meeting, PM Modi also interacted with Krishna Singh, founder and CEO, Holtec International. According to a social media post by Ministry of External Affairs, during the meeting PM Modi and Krishna Singh discussed Holtec’s plan to expand manufacturing in India and the potential for boosting cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy.

“Working towards green goals! PM @narendramodimet Dr Krishna Singh of Holtec International today in New York. They discussed Holtec’s plan to expand manufacturing in (India) and the potential for boosting cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy” said the post.

On Saturday (local time), the prime minister attended the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Delaware, which was attended by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister addressed a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Long Island and before he departs for the India he will deliver a speech at the “Summit of the Future” at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (ANI)

