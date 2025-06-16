Prabhas starrer ‘The Raja Saab’ teaser brims with high VFX, grand sets, spine-chilling ghosts

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited teaser of Prabhas-starrer ‘Raja Saab’ dropped on Monday. Directed by Maruthi, this horror-fantasy film is slated to be released in theatres worldwide on December 5.

Fans of Prabhas are in for a treat as their favourite actor is set to showcase his acting range by stepping into a comedy genre that is laced with spine-chilling horror scenes.

In the two-minute and twenty-eight-second teaser, Prabhas appears to be a happy-go-lucky guy who falls in love with Nidhhi Agerwal. Calling his romance on par with Shah Rukh Khan, the ‘Baahubali’ actor tries to impress his love interest Nidhi Agerwal before the situation takes a downturn.

The teaser begins with a king calling a haveli his “body” and the wealth his “life.” Prabhas appears to be terrified of the spirits, as he is seen chanting the god’s name and running away from ghosts after he enters the haveli.

The teaser’s grand visuals are one of its highlights. Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani are also expected to play prominent roles in the movie. Thaman’s music is another impressive aspect of the teaser.

Prabhas shared the teaser of the film from his Instagram handle.

Earlier, the makers of Prabhas’ starrer ‘The Raja Saab’ issued a warning to take “strict action” over the reported leak of the film’s teaser ahead of its official launch.

