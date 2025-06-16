“Way double-engine govt has started working in Delhi is commendable”: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Stressing that there will be more progress in the national capital in the coming days, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday said that the Centre has supported the Delhi government in building world-class infrastructure in the city, further adding that the Central government is working “shoulder to shoulder” with her administration.

Delhi CM Gupta, along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, inaugurated an exhibition highlighting 11 years of the NDA government and 100 days of the current Delhi government.

Speaking to the media, CM Gupta said, “Today, I am very happy that the Central Government has completed 11 years and the Delhi Government has completed 100 days, and the way the double-engine government has started working in Delhi is commendable. The Centre has always worked a lot for Delhi, but unfortunately, the previous government neither recognised their efforts nor gave them credit.”

“However, today, when we look at the progress, we have received significant support from the Centre in building world-class infrastructure in Delhi. Through roadways alone, we received support worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore. Similarly, major schemes like Ayushman Bharat, which were previously not implemented here, have now been supported by the Centre. We have opened Arogya Mandirs (health centres). In every project, the Centre is working shoulder to shoulder with Delhi,” Rekha Gupta added.

Drawing a comparison with the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the Delhi CM said that the difference now is that no one is blaming each other anymore, and everything seems more organised.

“In Delhi, whatever targets we have taken up, be it air pollution, cleaning the Yamuna, tackling garbage mountains, or improving water and electricity, there will be more progress and better work done on all fronts,” she emphasised.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, speaking on the occasion, said that the “triple-engine” government –at the Centre, in Delhi, and in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) –is now well-positioned to deliver on promises of development.

“I’ve seen Delhi evolve since just after partition, when the city’s population was around 11-12 lakh. After successive waves of migration, the population has now crossed over 2 crore. You can see the results of the triple-engine government we now have–at the Centre, in Delhi, and in the MCD. With PM Modi’s 11 years of governance and the support of local bodies, we have no excuses left. We must now deliver on the promises of development and ensure Delhi gets what it rightfully deserves. When PM Modi took charge in 2014, India’s GDP was 2 trillion dollars. Today, it has reached 4 trillion dollars,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Rekha Gupta expressed confidence that the Haryana government would continue extending full cooperation in the development of the national capital.

Speaking to mediapersons in Haryana’s Karnal, CM Gupta said, “… I believe that Delhi will keep getting full cooperation from the state of Haryana… Some forces are acting like an eclipse on the state of Punjab, which is why neither Punjab is able to develop nor maintain proper coordination with other states.”

Chief Minister Gupta chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to strengthen the city’s real estate system and make it more transparent, efficient, and development-focused, according to an official statement. (ANI)

