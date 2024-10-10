Ratan Tata’s mortal remains brought to Mumbai’s NCPA lawns for public viewing, ahead of State funeral

MUMBAI: The mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, was brought to the NCPA lawns at Mumbai’s Nariman Point on Thursday morning to allow the masses to pay their last respects before the funeral ceremony.

According to a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm today. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at the Breach Candy Hospital in the city.

“At 4 pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites,” the statement by Tata Trust said.

“We will request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3 and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises,” it read.

A large throng of people gathered at the NCPA lawns to pay their last respects.

Visuals show a police band performing the funeral procession music with trumpets and drums.

Marine Drive road was closed beyond the Oberoi hotel as the Police have cordoned off the road leading to NCPA Lawns.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the last rituals of the veteran industrialist on behalf of the Government of India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full State honours.

According to an official statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office, the State government has declared one day of mourning.

“All government buildings will have the national flag at half-mast and no cultural or entertainment programme of the government will be held today. Ratan Tata’s funeral will be conducted with all state honours,” the CMO Maharashtra said.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every State have condoled the demise of the icon.

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008. (ANI)

