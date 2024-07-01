RCB appoints former cricketer Dinesh Karthik as new Batting Coach and Mentor

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik as their new Batting Coach and Mentor on Monday.

Karthik had played for RCB for the first time in 2015 and 2016. He scored a total of 326 runs in the 15 matches in the 2024 season at a strike rate of 187.36 but his impact went beyond just the number of runs he scored.

Speaking about Karthik’s appointment RCB’s Director of Cricket Mo Bobat said that the former India cricketer was thrilling on the field and will be an excellent addition to the coaching group.

“DK is an excellent addition to our coaching group. He was thrilling to watch on the field, and I’m sure he will be just as impactful as a coach. His longevity and track record as a player speaks volumes about his skill and dedication. I know he will bring that same quality and commitment to this new professional chapter,” Bobat was quoted in a release from RCB.

The 39-year-old, who made his ODI debut for India as a 19-year-old in 2004, has vast batting experience of over two decades during which he played 26 Tests, 94 One-Day Internationals, and 60 T20 Internationals for India. He also featured in 257 IPL games, scoring an aggregate of 4842 runs, including 22 fifties.

On the appointment as Batting Coach and Batting Mentor, Dinesh Karthik said, “Coaching at a professional level is incredibly exciting for me and is something I’m truly passionate about as a new chapter in my life. Hopefully, the breadth of my experiences as a player can contribute to the development of the group and bring added value.

“I believe that cricket success hinges not only on technical proficiency but also on match intelligence and composure. I am eager to coach and mentor our batting group, helping them not only refine their method but also develop the keen match awareness needed to excel under pressure. It’s also great that I can continue my association with RCB as the franchise continues to move from strength to strength,” he added.

Karthik’s batting style and electric presence on the field had also made him an instant favourite. His ability to shape the team’s fortunes with his cool-headed approach to batting made him a natural fit in RCB’s quest of nurturing and guiding young Indian batters alongside coach Andy Flower. (ANI)

