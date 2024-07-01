Team India stuck in Barbados after T20 WC win due to Hurricane warning

BRIDGETOWN: After winning the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma-led Team India has been stranded in Barbados due to a hurricane warning.

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

Currently, the Men in Blue are staying at the Hilton Hotel and Hurricane Beryl will pass by Barbados on Sunday night local time for which the airport has been closed. Curfew has been imposed in the city due to the hurricane.

Speaking to the reporters, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said that they are ‘stuck’ in Barbados and will think about the felicitation once the travel plans are clear.

“Like you we are also stuck here. After the travel plans are clear, we will think about the felicitation,” Shah was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India’s position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the ‘Player of the Match’ for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought. (ANI)