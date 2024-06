Madhumati Tyagi

This banana drink is delicious on a hot day — it may even satisfy your craving for chill water Made with almond milk, banana, and a touch of cinnamon, this natural sweet drink is full of flavor and energy.

Ingredients

¾ cup almond milk

1 medium ripe banana

4 ice cubes

1 pinch ground cinnamon

1 dash vanilla extract

Directions

Combine almond milk, banana, ice cubes, cinnamon, and vanilla in a blender; blend on medium speed until frothy and smooth, about 1 minute.