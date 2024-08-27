“RG Kar gradually coming back to normal life”: Medical Superintendent Saptarshi Chatterjee

KOLKATA: After days of protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital over sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, the hospital is gradually coming back to normal life as patient numbers have crossed 1000 now, Saptarshi Chatterjee, Medical Superintendent and Vice Principle of the Hospital said on Tuesday

Speaking to ANI, Chatterjee emphasized that good days for the hospital would begin again.

“Every day we talk to students and the faculty members are giving their best so that patients do not have to suffer. I think RG Kar is gradually coming back to normal life as the patient’s footfall which was around 100 has now crossed 1000. Good days are knocking at the door. All the departments including OPD and Emergency are functional,” he said.

He also mentioned that the CBI team has seized all documents, and hard discs from the spot.

“The CBI team came to my office to see all the documents and computers, hard disc. They seized and took away all the items and gave us a seizure list. I went to the CGO complex yesterday to authenticate my signature which was already there on all the documents,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Nabanna Abhijan Rally called for Tuesday to protest the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, the West Bengal police have tightened security around the West Bengal state secretariat “Nabanna”.

Ahead of the demonstration, the police deployed vajra vehicles, water cannons, and Riot Control Force in the area while containers were placed to block the roads.

On Monday, the West Bengal Police called the Nabanna Abhijan Rally to reach the Nabanna or State Secretariat “illegal” and dubbed it an attempt to incite widespread unrest in Kolkata.

The ‘Nabanna Abhijan Rally’ is called by Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj and other organizations which aimed to protest the recent rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor on the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital premises sparked outrage all over the country. The incident shook the entire nation, and since then several protests have been staged demanding justice for the victim.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. (ANI)

