SAHARA celebrates 33 years of serving victims of Domestic Violence and Elder Abuse

India Post News Service

ARTESIA, CA: SAHARA (South Asian Helpline and Referral Agency) held its 33rd Annual Gala at the Old Ranch Country Club last Sunday, September 15, 2024. This year’s theme was building brighter futures. Over the course of the evening, SAHARA raised substantial funds to support its mission of providing support and services for victims of Domestic Violence and Elder Abuse.

Over the course of the last year, SAHARA has served 2,691 individuals (up nearly 15% from the previous year) by providing wrap-around services, including:

Housing (SAHARA owns and operates two shelter facilities)

Legal Aid

Mental Health Therapy

Citizenship

Public Benefits

Education

Community Engagement and Empowerment

Help and Referral Line (used almost 5,000 times this year)

“SAHARA holds a promise of hope. A promise, that to those that walk through our doors seems farfetched and unreachable. With our experienced and compassionate staff, we continue to serve a community in need.” Stated Executive Director Marisol Sanchez.

For well over 33 years, SAHARA serves Survivors of all forms of abuse within the South Asian community and beyond. At SAHARA, we firmly believe that every human being regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, and sexual orientation, deserves to live a life of dignity and respect.

The SAHARA family is committed to serving the growing number of South Asians in Southern California by providing them with services, support, skill development, resources, information, and culturally sensitive and multilingual assistance that they need. Our services are available to all the Southern California community; however our target population is the most vulnerable and marginalized South Asian community members, which include people from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and more.

Since its inception, SAHARA has provided wrap-around services to over 11,500 members of our community. Contact SAHARA at 562-402-4132, info@saharacares.org, or visit our website at www.saharacares.org