Know the Significance of Shraddha Paksha

Pitru Paksha 2024 started on the Pratipad Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada that is on September 18, and culminates with Mahalaya or Sarva Pitri/Aadi Amavasya that will be observed on October 3, a sacred period, during which Sanatanis honor their ancestors.

This Pitru Paksha is considered as the most pious period when people worship their ancestors with immense devotion because in Sanatana Dharma people have to offer prayers and do charities for the welfare of their deceased beloved family members. According to Sanatana Dharma, it is believed that during this period, souls of ancestors come to the Earth and their family members perform rituals to offer peace and sustenance to them and seek their blessings. Since ancestors visit their descendants during this time, you should keep your homes clean for their welcome.

Pitru Paksha continues for 15–16-day lunar period when Sanatanis pay homage to their ancestors by offering Puja, prayers, and foods to their ancestors and giving Daan to the needy and the priests in the temple. Shraddha rituals are performed not only as homage to departed souls but also believed that performing Shraddha rites and offering prayers can bring blessings and peace to the departed souls and helps them to attain liberation or moksha.

What happens on Pitru Paksha?

During Pitru Paksha, people remember their ancestors and perform Shraddha karma as per their ancestor’s Shraddha Tithi by offering Pind Daan for them. Special attention is given to the preparation of foods of their ancestors’ liking; perform good deeds, and charities while performing rituals during this period. It is considered inauspicious for new beginnings, buying new things or undertaking any auspicious activities during this time, as this period is dedicated to paying respects to ancestors.

What should we avoid during Pitru Paksha?

No auspicious events/ceremonies such as engagements, marriages, starting a new business ventures or a job or other celebrations should not be held during Pitru Paksha. It is also believed that cutting your hair or nails during this time is unlucky and disrespectful to the celebration of Shraddha.

Whom we should worship during Pitru Paksha?

Pitru Paksha, a special period for Sanatanis to pay homage to their deceased ancestors. Therefore, it is advised to focus on honoring ancestors and performing Shraddha rituals, special offerings and giving Daana in their names to priests, poor and needy people rather than other deity-centric worship.

What is Tarpan? How Pitru Dosh can be removed?

‘Tarpan’ is a traditional ritual where oblations are offered to departed ancestors. Tarpan means “satisfying” or “satiating” which is done by acknowledging the debt one has towards devas (gods), rishis (sages) and Pitri (ancestral manes). Pitru Paksha Tarpan ritual is the offering of water mixed with gingelly to the manes (dead ancestors). Though we have several ancestors, this offering is addressed to three generations of father, grandfather and great grandfather along with their wives in our family and maternal side also same generations are included.

Performing Tarpan to the ancestors during Pitru Paksha is one of the most significant remedies for removing Pitru Dosh. To reduce the effects of Pitru Dosha, one should feed Brahmins especially on the day of Amavasya (New Moon Day).

How to offer water to Pitru?

Tarpan must be done by facing the East or South directions. Copper vessels should be used; if not available, you can also use silver vessels. Take black sesame seeds in right hand. While chanting PITRU-MANTRA, “ॐ सर्व पितृ देवा नमः। तस्मै स्वधा नमः। तस्मै स्वधा नमः। तस्मै स्वधा नमः।” pour water over sesame seeds into plate. Water has to flow between thumb & index finger AND NOT from front of palm.

The oldest or the youngest son usually does the Tarpan rite. In their absence, however, other members including women of the household are permitted to conduct Tarpan for their ancestors.

What is the importance of Mahalaya or Aadi Amavasya?

Mahalaya/Sarva Pitru/Aadi Amavasya, or the new moon day is considered an auspicious time for performing rituals dedicated to one’s ancestors in case you do not know the Tithi of your ancestors. The Pitru Tarpan ritual typically involves offering of water and gingelly, food, and other symbolic items to the souls of deceased family members with pure feelings and true intentions.

Apart from the spiritual aspects and a day of rituals, Mahalaya Amavasya is also a time for cultural gatherings and community bonding and a time for reflection, gratitude, and honoring familial ties.

It is a day for profound expression of love, respect, and remembrance for one’s ancestors and reminder of our enduring existence.

What are the Benefits of Pitru Paksha and Mahalaya Amavasya?

Tarpan and Pitru Pooja rituals are believed to bring peace to the departed souls and ensure their blessings for the family.

Holy dips during this period purifies the soul and washes away sins.

Special offerings, particularly items that the ancestors favored, are prepared and offered during the rituals. These offerings might include rice, sesame seeds, and many ancestors’ favorite dishes.

Visit temples to seek blessings and perform special prayers on this day.

Engage in acts of charity, such as feeding the poor on Aadi Amavasya to earn merit and bring blessings from the ancestors.

Tarpan rituals performed on this day are thought to cleanse negative karma and spiritual impurities.

Honoring ancestors is believed to bring their blessings, ensuring prosperity, health, and happiness for the family members

Pitru Paksha reinforces the importance of family ties and respect for elders and the deceased.

