Urad Vade for Pitru Paksha

Madhumati Tyagi
Urad Vade is a dish typically prepared during Pitru Paksha, a 16-day lunar period when families pay homage to their ancestors and offer food to the departed souls, with each region having its own customs and rituals.
Ingredients
4 Servings (1 serving = 7-8 pieces)
- 1 ½ cup Urad dal
- 1cup water to soak them
- 1tsp Cumin seeds
- Salt to taste
- Oil to deep fry
How to make Urad Vade
- In a bowl, take 1.5 cups of Urad dal. Wash and soak them in 1-cup water for 30 minutes.
- Blend Urad dal into fine paste without adding extra water. The water used for soaking is enough for dal to grind them.
- Batter should be fine and smooth. Pour the batter in a big bowl.
- Add cumin seeds and pinch of salt. Mix well and whisk using your fingers until it turns fluffy.
- Check the consistency by adding a small drop of batter in a bowl of water. If it floats that means, the batter is ready to fry as Vade.
- While whisking the batter, heat oil. Fry the Vade by choosing the size as per your choice. Smaller size takes around 4 – 5 min to make crispy Vades.
- Now, Vades are ready to be offered as homage to our ancestors. Of course, you can make these Vades for teatime.
Tips & Tricks
- Batter should be nice and fluffy otherwise it will absorb more oil and Vades turn soggy.
- You can add grated ginger, chopped green chilies and coconuts, and mustard and coriander seeds tadka to enhance flavor.
- You can also use coconut and roasted Chana dal chutney as a dip to make them tastier.
0 - 0