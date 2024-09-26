Urad Vade for Pitru Paksha

Madhumati Tyagi

Urad Vade is a dish typically prepared during Pitru Paksha, a 16-day lunar period when families pay homage to their ancestors and offer food to the departed souls, with each region having its own customs and rituals.

Ingredients

4 Servings (1 serving = 7-8 pieces)

1 ½ cup Urad dal

1cup water to soak them

1tsp Cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Oil to deep fry

How to make Urad Vade

In a bowl, take 1.5 cups of Urad dal. Wash and soak them in 1-cup water for 30 minutes. Blend Urad dal into fine paste without adding extra water. The water used for soaking is enough for dal to grind them. Batter should be fine and smooth. Pour the batter in a big bowl. Add cumin seeds and pinch of salt. Mix well and whisk using your fingers until it turns fluffy. Check the consistency by adding a small drop of batter in a bowl of water. If it floats that means, the batter is ready to fry as Vade. While whisking the batter, heat oil. Fry the Vade by choosing the size as per your choice. Smaller size takes around 4 – 5 min to make crispy Vades. Now, Vades are ready to be offered as homage to our ancestors. Of course, you can make these Vades for teatime.

Tips & Tricks

Batter should be nice and fluffy otherwise it will absorb more oil and Vades turn soggy. You can add grated ginger, chopped green chilies and coconuts, and mustard and coriander seeds tadka to enhance flavor. You can also use coconut and roasted Chana dal chutney as a dip to make them tastier.